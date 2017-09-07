loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA GTS PDK Auto

£47,999
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: GTS PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Black

19inch Alloy Wheels,Active Air Suspension,Bluetooth,Adaptive sports seats incl. comfort memory package, Dual Zone Climate Control, Sports exhaust system, Roof-lining in Alcantara, Adaptive air suspension, 14-way power seats with memory package, Electric slide/tilt sunroof in glass, Automatic tailgate, Instrument Dials in Carrera White, Privacy Glass, Seat Heating (front and rear), Universal Audio Interface, Full Service History, Competitive Finance, PCP, HP, Lease Purchase, SMART, GAP/RTI, F1 WILLIAMS PAINT PROTECTION Available. HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).

  • Ad ID
    311252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

