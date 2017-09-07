PORSCHE PANAMERA GTS PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: GTS PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Black
19inch Alloy Wheels,Active Air Suspension,Bluetooth,Adaptive sports seats incl. comfort memory package, Dual Zone Climate Control, Sports exhaust system, Roof-lining in Alcantara, Adaptive air suspension, 14-way power seats with memory package, Electric slide/tilt sunroof in glass, Automatic tailgate, Instrument Dials in Carrera White, Privacy Glass, Seat Heating (front and rear), Universal Audio Interface, Full Service History, Competitive Finance, PCP, HP, Lease Purchase, SMART, GAP/RTI, F1 WILLIAMS PAINT PROTECTION Available. HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
Porsche purists were barely over the shock of the Cayenne when Stuttgart...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...