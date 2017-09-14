loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE PANAMERA D V6 TIPTRONIC / SUN ROOF / PCM / 20inch BLACK ALLOYS / BOSE SURROUND SOUN

Compare this car
£36,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: D V6 TIPTRONIC / SUN ROOF / PCM / 20inch BLACK ALLOYS / BOSE SURROUND SOUN Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 27300 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

20inch Black Alloys,Bluetooth,Bose Surround Sound,DAB Radio,Cruise Control,Dual Climate Control,Drivers Memory Seat,Ebony Leather,Electric Sunroof,Electric Heated Seats,Fully Colour Coded,Paddle Shift Gears ,Park Assist Front and Rear,PCM Sat Nav,Rear Spoiler,Electric Glass Sun Roof, Black with Black Leather Trim, Porsche Navigation System, PCM, DAB Radio with CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity for Phone and Audio, 20inch Black Spyder Alloy Wheels, 14-Way Electric Power Seats With Driver's Memory, BOSE Surround Sound System, Colour Coded, Full Service History, Front and Rear Park Assist, Universal Audio Interface, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Head Lights, Automatic Head Lights, Head Light Wash System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Electric Rear Spoiler, Leather Trim, Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Gear Shifts, Basalt Balck with Ebony Leather, Competitive Finance, PCP, Combined GAP/RTI, SMART and Extended Warranties Available, HPI Clear, Free Delivery on UK Mainland.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325144
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    27300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed