PORSCHE PANAMERA D V6 TIPTRONIC / SUN ROOF / PCM / 20inch BLACK ALLOYS / BOSE SURROUND SOUN

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: D V6 TIPTRONIC / SUN ROOF / PCM / 20inch BLACK ALLOYS / BOSE SURROUND SOUN Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 27300 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
20inch Black Alloys,Bluetooth,Bose Surround Sound,DAB Radio,Cruise Control,Dual Climate Control,Drivers Memory Seat,Ebony Leather,Electric Sunroof,Electric Heated Seats,Fully Colour Coded,Paddle Shift Gears ,Park Assist Front and Rear,PCM Sat Nav,Rear Spoiler,Electric Glass Sun Roof, Black with Black Leather Trim, Porsche Navigation System, PCM, DAB Radio with CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity for Phone and Audio, 20inch Black Spyder Alloy Wheels, 14-Way Electric Power Seats With Driver's Memory, BOSE Surround Sound System, Colour Coded, Full Service History, Front and Rear Park Assist, Universal Audio Interface, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Head Lights, Automatic Head Lights, Head Light Wash System, Electric Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Electric Rear Spoiler, Leather Trim, Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Gear Shifts, Basalt Balck with Ebony Leather, Competitive Finance, PCP, Combined GAP/RTI, SMART and Extended Warranties Available, HPI Clear, Free Delivery on UK Mainland.
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
Porsche purists were barely over the shock of the Cayenne when Stuttgart...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...