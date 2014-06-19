Porsche Panamera D V6 Tiptronic

car description

Porsche Panamera D 3.0 V6 Tiptronic Automatic registered October 2012 finished in Carbon Grey Metallic with Full Black Leather interior, 22 Inch Gloss Black Alloys with Yellow Brake Callipers, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass Front and Rear, Electric Sunroof, Front Electric Seats with Memory for Driver and Passenger, Front Heated Seats, Satellite Navigation, Sport Chrono Pack, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Headlights with Washers, BOSE Premium Audio System, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB/AUX Connectivity, Power Folding Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Multifunction Steering Wheel, Start/Stop, Full Porsche Service History at Portsmouth at 24,540 on 19/06/14.