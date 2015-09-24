loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA Base

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: Base Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 5263 Engine Size: 3956 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

20? Panamera Sport Wheel, Sport Chrono Package, Full LED Headlights incl. PDLS, Navigation Module - PCM, Rear Wiper, Power Steering Plus, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seat Heating, Automatic Climate Control, Porsche Communication Management, Sunroof, Carbon interior package, Panoramic Roof System, ParkAssist Front and Rear with Surround View Cameras, Privacy Glass, Side Window Trims in Black

  • Ad ID
    416124
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5263 mi
  • Engine Size
    3956
  • Engine Model
    3956
£99,990

Porsche Centre Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield, B757AX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

