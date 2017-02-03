loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera 4S PDK Phenomenal Spec

£34,995
Carbon Grey Platinum Grey Hide Phenomenal Spec Includes: Steering Wheel Paddleshift Automatic Air Conditioning - 4 Zone Cruise Control 20" Turbo II Alloys Rear Comfort Seats PCM Including Navigation Module Sport Chrono Plus Package Adjustable Air Suspension Driver Memory Pack Reversing Camera with Park Assist BOSE Sound System High Gloss Black Interior Pack TV Tuner Telephone Module Rear Lighting Package Automatic Tailgate Privacy Glass Electric Sunblind On Rear Windows Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel Homelink Rear Wiper Radio / CD Player / Aux In / USB Port Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors Electric Front Seat Adjustment with Memory Remote Locking. In stunning unmarked original condition with full main dealer service history. An incredible driving car and so fast especially when you hit that Sport Plus Button absolute joy. Nice review here worth watching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Nz2dEmYm8 Please read details of our sales and warranty package. Low rate finance available. PX considered. [ Click for more pictures ]

  • Ad ID
    233982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
London, London
United Kingdom

