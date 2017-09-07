PORSCHE PANAMERA 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18376 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic
20" 911 Turbo II wheels, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Carbon interior package, Electric Glass Sunroof, Navigation Module - PCM, Porsche Communication Management, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Steering Plus, Mobile Phone Preparation, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Garage Door Opener, Side Skirts, Coloured Wheel Centres, Universal Audio Interface
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
