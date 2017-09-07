loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto

£74,912
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18376 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Jet Black Metallic

Accessories

20" 911 Turbo II wheels, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Carbon interior package, Electric Glass Sunroof, Navigation Module - PCM, Porsche Communication Management, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel - Carbon, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Steering Plus, Mobile Phone Preparation, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Garage Door Opener, Side Skirts, Coloured Wheel Centres, Universal Audio Interface

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18376 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom

