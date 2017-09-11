loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto

£46,687
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 4.8 V8 Turbo 4dr PDK Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52392 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: Agate Grey

Accessories

Electric slide/tilt sunroof, 20" Alloy Wheels, Full Porsche Service History, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) inc. Navigation, Park Assist Front and Rear, Porsche (PDK), Universal Audio Interface, Sport Chrono Package Turbo inc, Keyless Go, Keyless Entry, Sun Protection Glass, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Walnut Trim, Isofix Child Seat, Electric Seats with Memory

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320001
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52392 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4806
  • Engine Model
    4806
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

