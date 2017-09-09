loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 GTS PDK

£82,850
Black Alcantara Interior, Extended Leather, Red Stitching, Electric Memory Adaptive Sports Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Steering Column, Red Stitch GTS Embossed Seats, 20in Sport Classic Alloy Wheels Painted Black, Porsche communication management including navigation, Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Privacy Porsche Handset, DAB Digital radio, TV Tuner, Burmester Surround Sound System, Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Package, Twin 6in Rear Screens, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof, PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), Switchable Sports Exhaust, Sports Chrono Package Plus, PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), Air Suspension, LED Main Headlights in Black, LED Rear Lights in Black, Black high- gloss window strips, Porsche Keyless Entry & Drive, Voice Control System, Electric Retractable Towbar, Ski Bag, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Wiper, LCA (Lane Change Assist), 4Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Homelink, Speed Limit Indicator, Park Assist Front/Rear, Reversing Camera, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Sunblinds for Rear, Privacy Glass, Removable Luggage Compartment Cover, Online Services, Carbon Door Sill Guards, Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap, Tailgate power closing, Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

