PORSCHE PANAMERA 4.8 4S PDK 5d AUTO 400 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 4.8 4S PDK 5d AUTO 400 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 4806 Ext Color: BLUE
GREAT SPEC PANAMERA 4S IN BLUE WITH CREAM LEATHER COMES WITH SPORTS CHRONO PACK SAT NAV PARK DISTANCE HEATED SEATS ELECTRIC SUNROOF 77000 MILES BACKED UP BY FULL SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Chassis - Adjustable, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Three Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Fixed Preparation, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated, Windscreen Wiper - Front
Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015