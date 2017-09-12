PORSCHE PANAMERA 4.0 V8 Turbo PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 4.0 V8 Turbo PDK Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1650 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: GREY
Ambient lighting incl. interior lighting package for rear compartment, Anthracite birch interior package, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Cupholder covers (front), Deletion of model designation, Four-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink (garage door opener), 433 MHz, Ioniser, LED main headlights with matrix beam including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Panoramic roof system, ParkAssist including Surround View, Power steering Plus, Privacy glass, Rear-axle steering including Power steering Plus, Seat belts in Crayon, Seat ventilation (front seats), Side window trims in black (high-gloss), Six-disc CD/DVD autochanger, Sport Chrono Package, SportDesign package, SportDesign side skirts, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in Black (high-gloss), Steering wheel heating, Storage package, USB interface in rear, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, 14-way power seats (front) with memory package, 21-inch Panamera SportDesign wheels painted in satin platinum, 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Porsche Centre Kendal
Kendal, LA96BX, Cumbria
United Kingdom
