loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE PANAMERA [300] V6 Diesel 4dr S Auto

Compare this car
£43,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: [300] V6 Diesel 4dr S Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35406 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Rhodium Silver Metallic

Accessories

20'' Sport Classic Wheels,Reversing Camera Incl. ParkAssist System (Front And Rear),Mobile Phone Preparation,SportDesign Rear Apron,Universal Audio Interface (AUX),Power Steering Plus,Sports Tailpipes,Porsche Crest Embossed On Front Headrests,Privacy Glass,Rear Wiper,Full Colour Wheel Centres

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35406 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed