Porsche Panamera 3.0V6 4S PDK QUALIFYING

Black leather trim, 14-way comfort seats, Memory package, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, electric memory steering column, automatic climate control, electric glass sunroof, 19in Panamera Turbo alloy wheels, PCM 3 satellite navigation system, GSM Telephone Module, Bluetooth, Universal Multimedia Interface, DAB Radio, 6 Disc CD/DVD Changer, Park Assist front and rear, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Servotronic Power Steering, 8 speed Tiptronic Automatic Transmission, electric windows front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, memory function door mirrors, auto-dim interior/exterior mirrors, Auto Start Stop function, remote central locking, ABS, front and side airbags, rear side airbags, Adaptive cruise control, trip computer, LED Daytime running LED Main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, headlamps washing system, Tyre Pressure Monitor, leather multi-function steering wheel, heated steering wheel, speed limit indicator, rear wiper, Rain sensor, top-tint windscreen, Soft Close Doors, Electrically Extending Towbar System, Homelink, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Speed Limit Indicator, ISOFIX, Storage Pack, A
4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015