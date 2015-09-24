PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0TD TIPTRONIC

Accessories

Full dealership history, One Owner from new!!, 2 Keys plus Bookpack, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Auto Start/Stop Function, 4 New Continental Tyres, New discs & pads all round, Navigation Module with Hard Drive and 3D Navigation Map, High - Resolution 7 - inch Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Phone and music streaming, Electric Sunroof, Adaptive Air Suspension, Full Black Heated Leather Seats, Electric Front Seats, Cruise Control, Electric Tailgate, ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Visual and Acoustic Warning Signal, Privacy Glass, Bose Sound, Radio with RDS Twin Tuner and Single CD/DVD Drive, Supporting MP3 Playback, DAB Digital Radio (DAB, DAB + and DMB), 20' Alloys, Bi Xenon Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Tailgate, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM), On - Board Computer, Alarm System, Remote central locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, HPI Clear, AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER, Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)