PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 V6 S E-HYBRID 4DR TIPT AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 V6 S E-HYBRID 4DR TIPT AUTO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59041 Engine Size: 2995 Ext Color: BLACK
Highlights Include 19inch Alloy Wheels Red Leather Interior Front And Rear Parking Sensors Cruise Control Bluetooth Climate Control. Sun Roof Heated Seats Power Seats | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Porsche Panamera registration number VX63HPN was first registered on 16th September 2013. Finished in black it has a 416 BHP ELECTRIC engine with a automatic gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 71g/km and you should expect to achieve around 91.10 miles per gallon during normal driving . A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Panamera? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.
Pentagon Doncaster
DN24BH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
