Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 Diesel

Full Platinum Hide Carbon Fibre Trim Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control DAB Radio with USB & Aux In Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Bluetooth Telephone Rear Heated Seats Bi-Xenon Headlights Porsche Active Stability Managment (PASM) Driver Pack Home LInk Lane Change Power Open/Close Boot Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Turbo Design Alloy Wheels Full Porsche Service History

  • Ad ID
    409893
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    49500 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

