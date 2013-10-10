PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S

Accessories

** BASALT BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER, ** STUNNING CONDITION, FULL PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING LATEST JUST DONE AT SHEFFIELD PORSCHE BIG SPEC PANAMERA ** HD IMAGES, SERVICE HISTORY LISTINGS, FINANCE QUOTES AND SECURE ONLINE FINANCE APPLICATION AVAILABLE VIA OUR WEBSITE ** ** NATIONWIDE WARRANTY SUPPLIED FREE OF CHARGE *Steel City are pleased to offer this beautifully presented UK car supplied new by PORSCHE UK on 10/10/2013 that comes with a perfect main dealer service history including the latest just done at Sheffield Porsche Centre for your peace of mind purchasing this car.What we have here represents a fairly stern test of Porsche's brand identity. An enormous, five-metre long car with divisive styling and a diesel engine, not perhaps what you'd expect from one of the world's most renowned sports car manufacturers but WOW what a car in every single way !!SPECIFICATION: 20" TURBO ALLOYS, 14 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS, ELECTRIC AND MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS, PARK ASSIST, UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE, WHEEL CENTRES WITH FULL COLOUR CREST, PCM SAT NAV, BLUETOOTH, MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, AUTO LIGHTS AND WIPERS, XENON LIGHTS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS AND DOOR MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, CUP HOLDERS, HEATED REAR SCREEN, HEATED SEATS, RADIO/CD/AUX, DAB RADIO, ISOFIX, AND MUCH MORE.This car is in fantastic condition inside and out and needs to be seen to really be appreciated.This car is 100% HPI clear.Please call to make an appointment to view the car in our indoor showroom.PART EXCHANGE AND FINANCE AVAILABLE.ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED