PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 49900 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
Black, ONLY ONE IN THE UK - 2014 FACELIFT STYLING UPGRADE FULL BODYKIT UPGRADE -22'' ALLOYS -PRIVACY WINDOWS - FACTORY AIR SUSPENSION - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 12 MONTHS WARRANTY, PCM Navigation Module, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, ParkAssist at Front and Rear, Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Cargo Space Divider, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (DVD), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Fixed Preparation), Telephone Module With Cordless Handset, Tyre Pressure Control, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Cup Holder, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights), External Temperature Display, Folding rear seats, Head Restraints, Heated Rear Screen, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Mirrors External (Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming), Parking aid, Power Socket, Power steering, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Speakers, Sunroof, Traction control, Third Brake Light, Trip Computer, Steering Wheel Leather, Xenon Headlamps. 4 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 37,875 p/x welcome
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015