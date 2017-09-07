PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 TD V6 PDK 5dr Auto

Accessories

Solid White, 300 BHP,STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY TILL MARCH 2019,JUST HAD FIRST SERVICE AT PORSCHE NEW BRAKES FRONT AND REAR AND 4 NEW CONTINENTAL TYRES ALL AT A COST OF 2500, THIS REALLY IS A HUGE SPEC VEHICLE MUST BE VIEWED, Upgrades - Adaptive Sports Seats with Memory Package, Driver Memory Function, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Mobile Phone Preparation, Black Paint Finish, Rear Wiper, Fuel Filler Cap with Aluminium Look Finish, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Aluminium Door-Sill Guards, Pedals in Aluminium, Removable Luggage Compartment Cover, Monochrome Black Exterior Package (high-gloss), Sport Chrono Package, Sports Tailpipes, LED Main Headlights incl (PDLS Plus), Sports Design Steering Wheel, Bose Surround Sound System, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels-20in Panam. Spo. Pain. Black High Glo, SportDesignSide Skirts, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Reversing Camera incl. ParkAssist Front and Rear, Bi-Xenon Lighting Syst/Porsche Dynamic Light Syst., Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restr. (Front/Rear), Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Navigation Module with Hard Drive and 3D Navigation Map, Auto Start/Stop Function, Automatic Climate Control with Separate Temperature Settings for Driver and Front Passenger, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio (DAB, DAB + and DMB), Heated Front Seats, High - Resolution 7 - inch Colour Touchscreen, ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Visual and Acoustic Warning Signal, 18 - inch Panamera Alloy Wheels with ( 8J x 18 245/50 ZR 18 Tyres in Front and 9J x 18 275/45 ZR 18 Tyres in the Rear), Alarm System, Electric Front Seats, On - Board Computer, Power Windows (Front and Rear), with One - Touch Operation, Anti - Trap Protection and Tap Up/Tap Down Function, Radio with RDS Twin Tuner and Single CD/DVD Drive, Supporting MP3 Playback, Rain Sensor, Tinted Heat - Insulating Glass All Round, Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM), Upholstery - Partial - Leather Seats. 4 seats, All vehicles prepared to the highest standard, And are supplied with mot, engine service, pdi inspection, hpi certificate, and a no quibble full parts and labour warranty. Excellent finance options available to suit your budget. Also please ask about are saver package buy now pay nothing for 2 months. We are a family friendly business that is here to help before during and after the purchase of your next used vehicle, 47,990