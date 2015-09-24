PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [ONE OWNER, 20inch ALLOY WHEELS]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC [ONE OWNER, 20inch ALLOY WHEELS] Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
20inch 911 Turbo II Alloy Wheels,One Owner,Full Porsche Service History,Euro Satellite Navigation,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth,DAB Radio,Electric Tailgate,Electric Mirrors,Dual Climate Control,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Black With Smooth Black Leather, One Owner, Full Porsche Service History, 20inch 911 Turbo II Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Heated Front seats, Euro Satellite Navigation, Front And Rear Parking sensors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Jukebox, Deploy-able Spoiler, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, USB/ AUX Connectivity, Hold Function, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Automatic Headlamps, Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015