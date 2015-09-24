loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC 5d AUTO 250 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC 5d AUTO 250 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: BLACK

BEAUTIFUL REALLY TOP SPEC EXAMPLE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY EXTRAS INCLUDE ELEC SUNROOF PHONE PREP 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL ACTIVE SUSPENSION POWER TAILGATE PRIVACY GLASS DRIVER MEMERY SEATS TURBO 2 ALLOYS BI ZENONS HEATED SEATS ADAPTIVE CRIUSE REVERSING CAMERA VTS TOP END STEREO UPGRADE (SEE PICS WHICH COST THOUSANDS) Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Cargo Space Divider, Central Door Locking - Remote, Chassis - Adjustable, Cigar Lighter, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Head Restraints - Front, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - DVD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Fixed Preparation, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    420648
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£31,950

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

