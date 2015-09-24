PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 [300] V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 [300] V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 23350 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey
Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, Electric Glass Sunroof, Front Seat Heating, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 19" Panamera Turbo wheels, Privacy Glass, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, ParkAssist, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Carpet Mats
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Sep 24, 2015