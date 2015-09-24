loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE PANAMERA 3.0 [300] V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: PANAMERA Trim: 3.0 [300] V6 Diesel 4dr Tiptronic S Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 23350 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey

Navigation Module - PCM, Mobile Phone Preparation, Electric Glass Sunroof, Front Seat Heating, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 19" Panamera Turbo wheels, Privacy Glass, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Automatic Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, ParkAssist, Porsche Vehicle Tracking System, Carpet Mats

  • Ad ID
    414842
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Panamera
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    23350 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£39,901

Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

