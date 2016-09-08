2013 Porsche Panamera Turbo 4.8 V8 PDK AWD 20" 911 Turbo II Alloys Rear Entertainment Sunroof Sports Exhaust Sports Chrono Reverse Camera BOSE Navigation Bluetooth

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche Panamera Turbo. Finished in Basalt Black with Full Black Leather Porsche Embossed Sports Seats, Alcantara Headlining and Extended Carbon Interior Inlay Package. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 20" 911 Turbo II Alloy Wheels with Porsche Crested Centres and Red Brake Calipers, Dual Screen Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Adaptive Air Suspension, PCM Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Electric Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Sport Design Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, BOSE Surround Sound, Switchable Sports Exhaust, Sports Chrono, Front and Rear Park Assist with Reversing Camera, Keyless, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Electric Heated Memory Front Seats, Electric Tailgate, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Carbon Fibre Illuminated Entry Guards, Carbon Fibre and Leather Gear Lever, Electric Rear Blind, Interior Lighting Pack, and much more. Serviced at Porsche Sheffield at 9953 miles and again at RPM Porsche on 8/9/16 at 30750 miles. Su