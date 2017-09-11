PORSCHE MACAN Turbo 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: Turbo 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9098 Engine Size: 3604 Ext Color: Black
21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front Seat Heating, Panoramic Roof System, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Cruise Control, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, DAB Radio, Sport Chrono Package, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory
Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
