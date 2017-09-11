loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE MACAN Turbo 5dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£63,910
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: Turbo 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9098 Engine Size: 3604 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front Seat Heating, Panoramic Roof System, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Cruise Control, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, DAB Radio, Sport Chrono Package, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9098 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3604
  • Engine Model
    3604
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed