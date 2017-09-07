loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£59,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1895 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Volcano Grey

Accessories

Exterior Package in Black, Roof rails Black, Side Running Boards, ParkAssist, ParkAssist Front and Rear with Surround View Cameras, Front Seat Heating, Privacy Glass, Sport Chrono Package, Sideblades Exterior Colour, Sport Design package with side skirts, 21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Full LED Headlights incl. PDLS, Panoramic Roof System, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Navigation Module - PCM, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 0NA Deletion of Model Designation, 0M2 75-litre Fuel Tank, Coloured Wheel Centres, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sports tailpipe, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314261
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1895 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed