PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1895 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Volcano Grey
Exterior Package in Black, Roof rails Black, Side Running Boards, ParkAssist, ParkAssist Front and Rear with Surround View Cameras, Front Seat Heating, Privacy Glass, Sport Chrono Package, Sideblades Exterior Colour, Sport Design package with side skirts, 21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, Full LED Headlights incl. PDLS, Panoramic Roof System, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Navigation Module - PCM, BOSE Surround Sound-System, 0NA Deletion of Model Designation, 0M2 75-litre Fuel Tank, Coloured Wheel Centres, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sports tailpipe, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
