PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14546 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: White

21?? 911 Turbo Design Wheel, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Panoramic Roof System, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Sport Chrono Package, Privacy Glass, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, ParkAssist, Side Skirts, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Front Seat Heating, Mobile Phone Preparation, Headlamp cleaning system cover painted

  • Ad ID
    414871
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14546 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£43,901

Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

