PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35237 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic
21-Inch Sport Classic Wheel painted, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Communication Management, Comfort Memory Package, Aluminium brushed interior package, Light Comfort Package, Sport Design package with side skirts, ParkAssist, Automatic Climate Control, Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assistant, Tinted LED Taillights With Adaptive Brake Lights, Side airbags in rear compartment, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, Mobile Phone Preparation, Coloured Wheel Centres, 0M2 75-litre Fuel Tank, Smoker Package
Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom
