loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£45,712
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35237 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

Accessories

21-Inch Sport Classic Wheel painted, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Communication Management, Comfort Memory Package, Aluminium brushed interior package, Light Comfort Package, Sport Design package with side skirts, ParkAssist, Automatic Climate Control, Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assistant, Tinted LED Taillights With Adaptive Brake Lights, Side airbags in rear compartment, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Headlight Washing System, Porsche Dynamic Light System, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, Mobile Phone Preparation, Coloured Wheel Centres, 0M2 75-litre Fuel Tank, Smoker Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35237 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK93HW, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed