PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6370 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Connect Plus, Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Light comfort package (i.c.w driver memory package comfort memory package or adaptive Sports seats with comfort memory package), Monochrome black exterior package (high-gloss), SportDesign side skirts, Privacy glass, 75-litre fuel tank, Sports tailpipes silver, Air suspension with self-levelling ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Full colour wheel centre caps, SportDesign package with side skirts, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic roof system, Roof rails painted in black, Seat heating (front), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Headlight cleaning system, Speed limit indicator,Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6370 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£58,995

Porsche Centre Tewkesbury
Tewkesbury, GL208BL, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

