PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22760 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

20" RS Spyder design wheels, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation Module - PCM, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, Aluminium brushed interior package, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, ParkAssist, Automatic Air Conditioning, Mobile Phone Preparation, Rear Wiper

  • Ad ID
    417408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22760 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Porsche Centre Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield, B757AX, West Midlands
United Kingdom

