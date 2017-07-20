PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22760 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic
20" RS Spyder design wheels, 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats including memory, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation Module - PCM, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, Aluminium brushed interior package, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, ParkAssist, Automatic Air Conditioning, Mobile Phone Preparation, Rear Wiper
Porsche Centre Sutton Coldfield
Sutton Coldfield, B757AX, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Jul 20, 2017