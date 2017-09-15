loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£52,891
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Porsche Macan Turbo Alloy Wheels, Brand New Pirelli Tyres all round, Xenon Headlights, Panoramic Glass Sliding Roof, Quad Rear Exhaust, Porsche Calipers, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Fully Electric Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Brushed Aluminum Kickplate, Folding Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Lane Guidance, Electronic Parking Brake, Gloss Black Interior Trim, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Front & Rear Parking Sensor Display, Power Opening Tailgate, Paddleshift,Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328396
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed