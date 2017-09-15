PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

Accessories

7-inch high-resolution TFT colour display, Brake pad wear sensors, External temperature gauge, Front/rear park distance control, Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display, Off-road button, On board computer, Power tailgate, Service interval indicator, Sports button in centre console, DAB Digital radio, USB interface in rear, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Brushed aluminium door sill guards, Colour coded bumpers, Day running lights, Electric front and rear windows + anti trap + one touch, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heat insulating laminated glass, Heated rear window with auto timer, Heated washer jets, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, Painted side air intakes, Rain sensor, Tinted LED tail lights, Towbar preparation, Welcome home function, 4 12v Sockets, 4 way adjustable front head restraints, 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, Active carbon filter, Air quality sensor, Automatic air recirculate, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Fabric roof lining, Floor mats, Front and rear cupholders x 2, Front armrest, Front reading lights, Ignition Lock illumination, Illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Illuminated centre console storage, Illumination of luggage compartment, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Pollen filter, Rear centre armrest, Rear headrests, Rear reading lights, Retractable Loadspace Cover, Retractable luggage net, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage bins on all doors, Storage compartments in cargo area side walls, 3 point automatic seatbelts, 3 point rear seatbelts, ABS+ABD, ASR, Curtain airbags, Electronic parking brake, Front seat belts warning, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Front side airbags, Full size driver and passenger airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Hill hold control, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, Passenger airbag deactivation system, PTM (Porsche Traction Management), Silver anodised brake calipers, Trailer Stability Programme, Two tone horn, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm system, Electronic transponder immobiliser, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Porsche stability management (PSM), Trim strip in silver,Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK