PORSCHE MACAN S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto

£52,000
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: S Diesel 5dr PDK Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10064 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Agate Grey Metallic

20-inch RS Spyder Design Wheels,Panoramic Roof System,Porsche Active Suspension Management,Porsche Communication Management,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,Front & Rear ParkAssist with Reversing Camera,Adaptive Sports Seats with Comfort Memory Package,All-Season Tyres for 20-inch Alloy Wheels,Bi-Xenon Lighting System incl. PDLS,Headlight Cleaning System,BOSE Surround Sound System,Front Heated Seats,Mobile Phone Preparation,Brushed Aluminium Interior Package,Compass Display in Instrument Cluster,Mechanical Roll-Up Sunblind for Rear Side Windows,Monochrome Black Exterior Package,Privacy Glass,Roof Rails Painted in Black,Deletion of Model Designation,Storage Package,Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control,75-litre Fuel Tank

  • Ad ID
    321617
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10064 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

