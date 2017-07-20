car description

Variant name:D S PDK ,Derivative:95B ,Variant: 2014 64 Porsche Macan S 3.0 TD V6 PDK AWD New Model A fantastic opportunity to become the proud new owner of this stunning example low mileage 2014 64 reg Porsche Macan S 3.0 TDV6 PDK AWD New Model Sports & performance 4 wheel drive which has been fully maintained and cared for by Porsche to the highest of standards and finished in black metallic paintwork with contrasting beige tan leather upholstery which is without doubt the finest color combination available in this range. Thousands of pounds worth of optional extra specification which includes Porsche communication management (PCM), Panoramic glass sunroof, Privacy glass, Wheel centres with full colour, 20" RS Spyder Design alloy wheels, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Reversing camera with parking sensors, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) , 6 Disc CD Changer, Also includes Paddle shift, Elec power tailgate, Porsche tracker system, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Hill Descent Control, 4 Way Exhaust system and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better value example on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment !