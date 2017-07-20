Porsche > Macan

Variant name:GTS PDK ,Derivative:95B ,Variant: GTS PDK Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way) Air suspension with self-levelling, ride-height control and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors BOSE® Surround Sound System Carmine Red seat belts Door handles painted in black (high-gloss) Instrument dial rev counter painted (Carmine Red) LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) Light comfort package (i.c.w driver memory package, comfort memory package or adaptive Sports seats with comfort memory package) Panoramic roof system ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Privacy glass Roof rails painted in black Seat heating (front) Sport Chrono Package 20 inch RS Spyder Design wheel painted in black (satin gloss finish) *Vehicle available now

Accessories

Brake pad wear sensors,External temperature gauge,Front/rear park distance control,Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.8-inch TFT colour display,Mobile telephone preparation,Off-road button,On board computer,PCM navigation module,Porsche communications management,Porsche Connect Plus,Power tailgate,Service interval indicator,Sports button in centre console,Connect Plus with Apple CarPlay, wireless internet access, Carfinder, Remote Vehicle Status and Remote Services,DAB Digital radio,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Adaptive brake lights,Automatic headlights,Black side window trim,Colour coded bumpers,Electric front and rear windows + anti trap + one touch,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors,Headlamp cleaning system,Heat insulating laminated glass,Heated rear window with auto timer,Heated washer jets,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,Painted side air intakes,Rain sensor,Tinted LED tail lights,Towbar preparation,Welcome home function,3 zone climate control,4 12v Sockets,4 way adjustable front head restraints,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,75 litre fuel tank,Active carbon filter,Air quality sensor,Automatic air recirculate,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Folding rear centre armrest,Front and rear cupholders x 2,Front armrest,Front reading lights,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated air conditioned glovebox,Illuminated centre console storage,Illumination of luggage compartment,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Pollen filter,Rear headrests,Rear reading lights,Retractable Loadspace Cover,Retractable luggage net,Steering wheel gearshift paddles,Storage bins on all doors,Storage compartments in cargo area side walls,Sport design pack with side skirts - Macan,3 point automatic seatbelts,3 point rear seatbelts,ABS+ABD,ASR,Curtain airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front seat belts warning,Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters,Front side airbags,Full size driver and passenger airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control,Passenger airbag deactivation system,PTM (Porsche Traction Management),Red painted brake calipers,Trailer Stability Programme,Two tone horn,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system,Electronic transponder immobiliser,Remote central locking,Porsche stability management (PSM),Trim strip in silver,Wheel centres with full colour Porsche crest