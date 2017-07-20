loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Macan

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr PDK Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

20-inch Macan SportDesign wheels, Agate Grey seat belts, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Privacy glass, Deletion of model designation, Sports tailpipes silver, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Stainless steel skid plates (front and rear), Panoramic roof system, Porsche Crest embossed on head restraints (front), Seat heating (front), Seat ventilation (front), Brushed aluminium interior package, SportDesign exterior mirrors, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), ParkAssist (front and rear) with reversing camera, Bi-Xenon lighting system incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Headlight cleaning system, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Mobile phone preparation

  • Ad ID
    403160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    34011 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
£42,995

Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,Ashchurch
GL20 8ND
United Kingdom

