Porsche Macan

Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Colour coded bumpers, Day running lights, Electric front and rear windows + anti trap + one touch, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heat insulating laminated glass, Heated rear window with auto timer, Heated washer jets, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, Painted side air intakes, Rain sensor, Tinted LED tail lights, Towbar preparation, Welcome home function, 3 zone climate control, 4 12v Sockets, 4 way adjustable front head restraints, 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, 75 litre fuel tank, Active carbon filter, Air quality sensor, Automatic air recirculate, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Front and rear cupholders x 2, Front armrest, Front reading lights, Ignition Lock illumination, Illuminated air conditioned glovebox, Illuminated centre console storage, Illumination of luggage compartment, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Pollen filter, Rear centre armrest, Rear headrests, Rear reading lights, Retractable Loadspace Cover, Retractable luggage net, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage bins on all doors, Storage compartments in cargo area side walls

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32904 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
