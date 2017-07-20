loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Macan

car description

Variant name:Estate Turbo ,Derivative:Turbo ,Variant: Turbo 5dr PDK Porsche Macan Turbo 5dr PDK

Accessories

21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Seat belts Garnet Red, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors (i.c. w Comfort Memory Package), Light comfort package icw Comfort memory package, Sport Chrono Package, Adaptive sports seats incl. comfort memory package (18-way), Air suspension with self-levelling function and height adjustment inc (PASM), Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Power steering Plus, Stainless steel front and rear apron, Panoramic roof system, Manual roll sunblinds for rear side windows, Heated front seats, Interior package Black (high-gloss), Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Adaptive cruise control incl. Porsche Active Safe (PAS), 3-zone climate control, Speed limit indicator, Mobile phone preparation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400593
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    11570 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.6
£56,990

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom

