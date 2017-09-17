Porsche > Macan

Variant: 3.0TD S SEMI-AUTO
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe , 3 point automatic seatbelts , 3 point rear seatbelts , 4 12v Sockets , 4 way adjustable front head restraints , 40/20/40 split folding rear seat , 7-inch high-resolution TFT colour display , ABS+ABD , Active carbon filter , Air quality sensor , Alarm system , ASR , Automatic air recirculate , Brake pad wear sensors , Brushed aluminium door sill guards , Chrome Porsche logo and model designation , Clothes hooks on front seat backrests , Colour coded bumpers , Curtain airbags , DAB Digital radio , Day running lights , Diesel particulate filter , Electric/heated/folding door mirrors , Electronic parking brake , Electronic transponder immobiliser , External temperature gauge , Fabric roof lining , Floor mats , Front and rear cupholders x 2 , Front armrest , Front fog lights , Front reading lights , Front seat belts warning , Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters , Front side airbags , Front/rear park distance control , Full size driver and passenger airbags , Heat insulating laminated glass , Heated rear window with auto timer , Heated washer jets , Height adjustable front seatbelts , Hill hold control , Ignition Lock illumination , Illuminated air conditioned glovebox , Illuminated centre console storage , Illumination of luggage compartment , Intermittent rear wash/wipe , Isofix system on outer rear seats , Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control , Off-road button , On board computer , Painted side air intakes , Passenger airbag deactivation system , Pollen filter , Porsche stability management (PSM) , Power tailgate , PTM (Porsche Traction Management) , Rain sensor , Rear centre armrest , Rear headrests , Rear reading lights , Remote central locking , Retractable Loadspace Cover , Retractable luggage net , Service interval indicator , Silver anodised brake calipers , Sports button in centre console , Steering wheel gearshift paddles , Storage bins on all doors , Storage compartments in cargo area side walls , Tinted LED tail lights , Towbar preparation , Trailer Stability Programme , Trim strip in silver , Two tone horn , Tyre pressure monitoring system , USB interface in rear , Welcome home function
192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD,
United Kingdom
