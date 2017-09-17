loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Macan

£41,995
car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr PDK Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

Accessories

21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Comfort seats with memory package (14-way), Privacy glass, 75-litre fuel tank, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Panoramic roof system, Heated front null seats, Rear side airbags, Sideblades exterior colour, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Headlight cleaning system, 3-zone climate control, Smoker package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,Ashchurch
GL20 8ND,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
