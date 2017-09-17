Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr PDK Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK
21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Comfort seats with memory package (14-way), Privacy glass, 75-litre fuel tank, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Panoramic roof system, Heated front null seats, Rear side airbags, Sideblades exterior colour, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Bi-Xenon headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Headlight cleaning system, 3-zone climate control, Smoker package, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Telephone module
Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,Ashchurch
GL20 8ND,
United Kingdom
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...
For fans of racing games, the second half of 2017 is going to be quite a...