Porsche Macan

£37,990
Porsche Macan 5dr PDK

18-inch Macan wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Standard seats (driver 8-way electric passenger 6-way mechanic), 75-litre fuel tank, Panoramic roof system, Seat heating (front), Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Mobile phone preparation

  • Ad ID
    329018
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    42740 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

