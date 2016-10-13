car description

Variant name:Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S PDK, Over 18000 Pounds of Options, Sports Design Pack, 21 Inch Black Sports Design Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Carbon Fibre Interior Package, PCM Satellite Navigation, Sports Exhaust, Sports Chrono Pack, Bi-Xenons Headlights, Bluetooth, BOSE Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented High Spec Porsche Macan 3.0 S Petrol PDK. Finished in Carrara White with Monochrome High Gloss Black Exterior Pack and complimented with Black Leather Upholstery, Porsche Crest embossed Headrests, Garnet Red Seatbelts and Finished with Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays. Without question the biggest specification we have ever seen on a Macan with over £18000 of Options, a truly fabulous specification to include Sports Design Package with Side Skirts, 21” Black Sports Design Alloy Wheels with Full Colour Porsche Crest Centres, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, PCM Satellite Navigation, Sports Exhaust including Black Tailpipes, Sports Chrono Pack, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, DAB Radio with iPod & USB Connectivity, BOSE Surround Sound, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System ( PDLS ), 18 Way Adaptive Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers and Passenger Memory, Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management ( PASM ), Multi-Function Leather and Carbon Fibre Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Front and Rear Park Assist with Reversing Camera, Lane Keeping Aid, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Tailgate, Sports Design Electric Folding Mirrors, White Instrument Dials, Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, LED Day Time Running Lights, Black Roof Rails, Rear Sunblinds for Rear Windows, Light Comfort Package, 75lt Fuel Tank plus much more. This Stunning example also benefits from a full service history completed by Porsche Aberdeen on 13/10/16 at 19514 Miles and ourselves on 14/09/17 at 36412 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information