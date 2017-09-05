Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr PDK Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK
Volcano Grey Metallic Paintwork, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Roof Rails, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, 21" Turbo Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim, 75 Litre Fuel Tank, Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Coloured Wheel Centres, Connect Plus Nav +, DAB Radio
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR,
United Kingdom
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...
For fans of racing games, the second half of 2017 is going to be quite a...