Porsche Macan

car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: S Diesel 5dr PDK Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

Accessories

Volcano Grey Metallic Paintwork, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Electric Seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Roof Rails, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, 21" Turbo Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim, 75 Litre Fuel Tank, Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Coloured Wheel Centres, Connect Plus Nav +, DAB Radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310451
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HV66OBO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR,
United Kingdom

