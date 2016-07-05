car description

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, Driver Memory, DAB Radio, Parking Sensors, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Powered Tailgate, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, 4x4, Full main dealer service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Porsche Macan S 3.0 V6 Turbo Petrol PDK Automatic April 2015 (15) finished in Black with Black Leather and Suedecloth interior with High Gloss Black trim, One Owner from New, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Driver Seat with Driver Memory, Land Departure Warning, Powered Tailgate, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Start/stop, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlamps, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Automatic Lights and Wipers, 19 Inch Alloys, Three Way Folding Rear Seats, Tracker Fitted, Full Porsche Service History on 05/07/16 at 19,557.