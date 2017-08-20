Porsche > Macan

Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest MASSIVE SPEC CAR COMES WITH PANORAMIC ROOF,SATNAV,REVERSE CAMERA,SPORT CHRONO PACK,MEMORY SEATS,20'' SPIDER ALLOYS,POWER TAILGATE,FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,FULL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS,PORSCHE LED DYNAMIC HEAD LIGHTS,FULL PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY.
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom
