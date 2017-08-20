loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Macan

Compare this car
£44,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest MASSIVE SPEC CAR COMES WITH PANORAMIC ROOF,SATNAV,REVERSE CAMERA,SPORT CHRONO PACK,MEMORY SEATS,20'' SPIDER ALLOYS,POWER TAILGATE,FOLDING DOOR MIRRORS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,FULL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS,PORSCHE LED DYNAMIC HEAD LIGHTS,FULL PORSCHE SERVICE HISTORY.

Accessories

Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, CD Player, Radio, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Rear Spoiler, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Lumbar Adjustment, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305777
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed