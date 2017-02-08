loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Macan

£65,995
car description

Variant: 3.0 S Diesel Porsche Centre Dublin presents this 2014 Porsche Macan 3.0 S Diesel.

This vehicle features 20" RS Spyder Design Alloy Wheels, 14 Way Adjustment Comfort Seats, PCM Satellite Navigation, Porsche Entry & Drive, Bi-Xenon Headllights incl PDLS, PASM, Carbon Interior Package, Privacy Glass and a host of other features.

To book an appointment to view or test drive this car please contact sales on 01 235 3375.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235648
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    141D28277
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Exit 16 M50,Dun Laoghaire,Rochestown Avenue
Co Dublin,
United Kingdom

