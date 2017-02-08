Variant: 3.0 S Diesel Porsche Centre Dublin presents this 2014 Porsche Macan 3.0 S Diesel.
This vehicle features 20" RS Spyder Design Alloy Wheels, 14 Way Adjustment Comfort Seats, PCM Satellite Navigation, Porsche Entry & Drive, Bi-Xenon Headllights incl PDLS, PASM, Carbon Interior Package, Privacy Glass and a host of other features.
To book an appointment to view or test drive this car please contact sales on 01 235 3375.
Exit 16 M50,Dun Laoghaire,Rochestown Avenue
Co Dublin,
United Kingdom
