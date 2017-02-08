Porsche > Macan

car description

Variant name:D S PDK ,Derivative:95B ,Variant: D S PDK Panoramic Glass Sunroof, 21 Inch Turbo 11 Alloys, Massive Spec Please Read Our Comments Due in stock we have a very special and 1 owner Porsche Mecan 3.0 D S PDK. Offered in Agate Grey metallic with Black leather. Specification includes but is not limited to Panoramic glass sunroof, Speed sensitive power steering, Rear side window blinds, Sound package 2 BOSE high end sound system, 3 Zone climate control, Ultrasound parking aid including reverse camera, Heated front seats, 21 inch 911 turbo design alloys, Roof rails in silver, Wheel hub covers in colour Porsche crest, PDK selector lever in aluminium exclusive design, Car phone prep, Automatically dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort seats with memory package 14 way, Light comfort package, Online services Internet, Porsche Active Suspension Management PASM, Only 15000 miles with 4 new tyres and recent Porsche service. Please register early interest.