Porsche Macan

£69,995
Variant name:GTS PDK ,Derivative:GTS PDK ,Variant: GTS PDK

Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Connect Plus, Adaptive sports seats with comfort memory package (18-way), Sport Chrono Package, Heat and noise-insulating glass, 75-litre fuel tank, Colour to sample, Power steering Plus, Panoramic roof system, Roof rails painted in black, Seat heating (front), 20 inch RS Spyder Design wheel painted in black (satin gloss finish), Carbon interior package, SportDesign exterior mirrors, Rooflining in Alcantara, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Speed limit indicator, BOSE® Surround Sound System

  • Ad ID
    222299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WM16UKP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3652 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Shannon Way,Tewkesbury,Ashchurch
GL20 8ND,
United Kingdom

