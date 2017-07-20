PORSCHE MACAN GTS PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: GTS PDK Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13200 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Red
Carmine Red, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Light comfort package (i.c.w driver memory package comfort memory package or adaptive Sports seats with comfort memory package), Sport Chrono Package, Tyre Pressure control valve silver, 75-litre fuel tank, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Panoramic roof system, Seat heating (front), Piano Finish Black interior package, Sideblades painted in exterior colour, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). 5 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 63,900
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Jul 20, 2017