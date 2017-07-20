loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE MACAN GTS PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: GTS PDK Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13200 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Red

Carmine Red, 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Comfort memory package (14-way), Light comfort package (i.c.w driver memory package comfort memory package or adaptive Sports seats with comfort memory package), Sport Chrono Package, Tyre Pressure control valve silver, 75-litre fuel tank, 18-inch collapsible spare wheel, Panoramic roof system, Seat heating (front), Piano Finish Black interior package, Sideblades painted in exterior colour, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), ParkAssist (front and rear) with Surround View, LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). 5 seats, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 63,900

  • Ad ID
    404274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

