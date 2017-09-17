PORSCHE MACAN D S PDK 3.0 TD AWD SUV RK17 MZJ Auto

Accessories

21inch Alloy Wheels ,1 Owner,AWD,Bluetooth Hands Free Phone Connection and Bluetooth Audio Media Streaming ,BOSE Sound System,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Dual Climate Control,Electric Front Seats,Electric Folding Mirrors,Front and Rear Parking Sensors,Full Leather,Heated Front Seats,Isofix,Leather Upholstery,Media Interface,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Panoramic Sunroof,Privacy Glass,Power Tailgate,Rear Park Assist Camera,Satellite Navigation,KCS Of Surrey are delighted to offer this Porsche Macan S 3.0 TD PDK AWD finished in Jet Black Metallic with Full Black Leather Upholstery . This model has all the benefits of the S specification with an additional host of refinements to include. 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels 2,670 / Panoramic Sun roof 1092 / Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 1,052 / BOSE Surround-Sound-System 801 / Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) 785 / Metallic paint 608 / Lane Change Assist 396 / Carbon heated multi function steering wheel 389 / Park Assist (front and rear) with reversing camera 332 / Privacy glass 320 / Seat heating (front) 285 with a cost of 9000 of extras added to standard Specification. Power tailgate / Electric Power Folding Mirrors / Bluetooth Hands Free Phone Connection with Bluetooth Media Audio Streaming / DAB Radio / Electric Front Seats / Air Conditioning and Dual Climate Control . This one lady owner vehicle is supplied with a 128 POINT AA INSPECTION REPORT.... Avoid any delay by contacting our sales team to arrange your appointment! KCS Of Surrey have been providing quality used vehicles from the same location in Surrey for over 20 Years!,,,,