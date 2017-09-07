PORSCHE MACAN D S PDK 17000 POUNDS WORTH OF EXTRAS ON THIS CAR, 1 OWNER 46,999 Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: D S PDK 17000 POUNDS WORTH OF EXTRAS ON THIS CAR, 1 OWNER 46,999 Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16300 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
1 Owner,21inch 911 Turbo Design Alloy Wheels,BOSE Speakers,Bluetooth,Bose Surround Sound,Ebony Leather,Full Porsche Service History,Fulll Upholstery Leather,Park Assist Front and Rear,PCM Sat Nav,Roof Rails,Sports Chrono Pack,Xenon Headlamps,SportsDesign Package,Sports Design Package With High Gloss Side Skirts, 21inch inch Turbo Design Wheels, Porsche Communication Management PCM Including Navigation Module, BI-Xenon Main Headlights in Black Including Porsche Dynamic Light System, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PVT PLUS), BOSE Surround Sound System, Porsche Active Suspension Management, (PASM), Sports Chrono Package icw PCM, Sports Design Side Skirts, Silver Sports Tailpipes, Lane Keeping Assist, Reversing Camera including Park Assist Front and Rear, White Instrument Dials, Privacy Glass, Porsche Crest Embossed On Head Restraints (Front and Rear) ,Mobile Phone Preparation ,Compass Dial/Sport Chrono Timer Dial Coloured - White, Roof Rails in Black, Headlight Cleaning System, Home Link (Garage Door Opener) 433 MHz, Monochrome Black Exterior Package (high-gloss) 75-litre fuel tank, Interior Package Black (high-gloss), Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance, HP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint and Interior Protection Available, Part Exchange Welcome, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom
