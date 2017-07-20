PORSCHE MACAN Base

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: Base Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 251 Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: Black
Sports tailpipe, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roof rails Black, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Tinted LED Taillights With Adaptive Brake Lights, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, Auto Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, 2-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Electric Seats
Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Jul 20, 2017