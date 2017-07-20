loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE MACAN Base

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: Base Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 251 Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Sports tailpipe, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Roof rails Black, Monochrome Black Exterior Pack, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Tinted LED Taillights With Adaptive Brake Lights, Privacy Glass, Front Seat Heating, Auto Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, 3-Spoke multi-function steering wheel, 2-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Electric Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405271
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    251 mi
  • Engine Size
    2998
  • Engine Model
    2998
£50,390

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, WV107ER, West Midlands
United Kingdom

